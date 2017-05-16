Witness recounts shooting at The Basement

One witness spoke to Region 8 News Tuesday following the shooting at The Basement venue that left one dead and six injured.

Donita Webb said she was preparing to leave the venue and as she was doing so, she heard three shots before she began running toward an exit.

"Everybody was running for their lives, they didn't know if they were going to get hit or what was going to happen," Webb said. "A girl was laying at the bottom of the stairs, her friends or siblings were like, get off of her, get off of her and I saw her she was just balled up."

Webb said she heard more shots minutes later and noticed people inside the venue scattering everywhere.

She said she learned soon afterward that her friend, Monterio Barnes, had been struck and killed in the chaos.

"When I heard that Monte passed, I was heartbroken," Webb said. "He didn't know he was going to lose his life that night and the fact that he wasn't even the target."

Webb said the shooting was a traumatic experience for her and that days later, she can still hear gunshots ringing and remembers people screaming for their parents or children.

