First responders receive high praise following Basement shooting

First responders with the city of Jonesboro received heavy praise following their work during Sunday morning's shooting at The Basement venue.

Responders said it was the three months of intense training they go through that helped them calmly and quickly work through a chaotic situation.

Lindsey Robinson said not only do they go through the training, they also go through drills twice a month to prepare for situations similar to what happened Sunday.

E-911 Director Jeff Presley said he was beyond proud of how his dispatchers were able to handle the situation.

"If somebody was on a call and something was coming in for an ambulance, you had another dispatcher making that call," Presley said. "I'm very proud of that team. We've got some fairly new recruits that recently got out of training, they picked up and rolled with it, following the lead of our veteran dispatchers."

"Dispatch really came together as we always do," Robinson said. "Helping each other out. One person is calling ambulances, one is listening to county and main, figuring out where each officer is, where a victim is that's been shot."

While Presley said he's proud of his team's handling of the situation, he said he plans to learn from Sunday's deadly shooting.

