UA officials travel state, visit NEA

Over three dozen officials with the University of Arkansas system are paying a visit to cities around the state this week, to meet with residents and learn more about the state.

On Tuesday, the group, which included Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, his wife, Sandy; Provost Jim Coleman and nearly 40 faculty members visited Batesville. The group toured the University of Arkansas Livestock and Forestry Research Station and ate dinner at Josie's Steakhouse.

The group plans to visit Jonesboro, Dyess, Wilson and Forrest City on Wednesday. During the Jonesboro visit, Steinmetz and the group will meet with ASU-Jonesboro Chancellor Doug Whitlock.

After a tour of the A-State campus, both Steinmetz and Whitlock will speak at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Humanities and Social Sciences building atrium.

