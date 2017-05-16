UA officials travel state, visit NEA

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management conducted a preliminary damage assessment in Randolph County Tuesday.
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management conducted a preliminary damage assessment in Randolph County Tuesday.
The Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal case after locating three dogs and two cats in an abandoned home.
The Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal case after locating three dogs and two cats in an abandoned home.
Jonesboro police need your help in looking for a man and woman with a combined five failure to appear warrants.
Jonesboro police need your help in looking for a man and woman with a combined five failure to appear warrants.
Over three dozen officials with the University of Arkansas system are paying a visit to cities around the state this week, to meet with residents and learn more about the state.
Over three dozen officials with the University of Arkansas system are paying a visit to cities around the state this week, to meet with residents and learn more about the state.
First responders with the city of Jonesboro received heavy praise following their work during Sunday morning's shooting at The Basement venue.
First responders with the city of Jonesboro received heavy praise following their work during Sunday morning's shooting at The Basement venue.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.