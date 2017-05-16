Crimestoppers: Two suspects, five combined failure to appear warrants

Jonesboro police need your help in looking for a man and woman with a combined five failure to appear warrants.

Police said Michael Brown has one failure to appear warrant and five non-payment of fines warrant out of Craighead County.

Next, Jonesboro police need your help finding 19-year-old Kamari Robinson.

Robinson, who turns 20 in a couple of weeks, has racked up four failure to appear warrants, along with two non-reporting to jail warrants out of the Jonesboro Police Department.

If you know of the whereabouts of Robinson or Brown, you can call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to CrimeStoppers. Take you iPhone or Android and type in 274637 or time the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type in 935stop, followed with your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from CrimeStoppers with you anonymous tip number.

That number is yours to keep for any future reward.

