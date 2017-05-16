NEAHS takes on animals after deputies find animals in poor conditions

The Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal case after locating three dogs and two cats in an abandoned home.

According to a Facebook post from the NEA Humane Society, the deputies went to the home, located the animals and the owners who were reportedly hiding.

The Humane Society posted a picture of one of the dogs named "Bobby" and said "Bobby" was in the worst shape.

"Bobby" was taken to the Animal Medical Center.

NEA Humane Society said they're asking for donations now since they will have to pay for "Bobby's" care.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android