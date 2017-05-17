Fast food restaurant getting a makeover in Walnut Ridge

Lawrence County residents will soon have a revamped Sonic Drive-In restaurant to visit.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp told Region 8 News a new Sonic Drive-In will be built on a piece of vacant land on Northwest 4th Street in Walnut Ridge, behind the current Sonic fast food restaurant.

Once construction of the new restaurant is complete, Snapp said the old building will be torn down and playground equipment and a volleyball court will go in its place.

No word yet on when the restaurant is expected to open.

