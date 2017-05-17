A-State names new chancellor

Arkansas State University has a new chancellor.

A-State announced Dr. Kelly Damphousse will lead the school.

Dr. Charles Welch, ASU System president, made the announcement during a live Facebook feed from his office in Little Rock Wednesday morning.

Damphousse, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, beat out more than 50 other candidates who applied for the position in the past few months. Last month, the college narrowed the list to just three men, including Damphousse.

Dr. Doug Whitlock has served as interim chancellor since last September when then-Chancellor Tim Hudson resigned after questions arose during an internal audit about the university’s study abroad program.

