Police arrest 4 accused of forcing way into man's home

Police arrested four people accused of forcing their way into a man’s home and pointing a gun at him.

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Blytheville police responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 3700-block of East Main.

One of the two victims told officers someone knocked on his side door and when he answered, two women said they were looking for his roommate.

He said one of the women, later identified as Ashley Sutton, then pointed a handgun in his face.

The victim slammed the door and called the police.

While on the phone, the man said one of the suspects kicked in the back door and Sutton, along with Benjamin Sutton, Michelle Faulkenberry and Sherrie McClellan entered.

Officers found the suspects in the kitchen area, according to a statement from Captain Scott Adams. McClellan was holding a handgun.

“Officers gave several commands for her to drop the gun and witnessed her trying to put the gun in her waistband,” Adams said. “Eventually McClellan placed the gun on the counter and all four were taken into custody.”

The suspects are being charged with aggravated residential burglary. McClellan and Ashley Sutton are also being charged with aggravated assault.

