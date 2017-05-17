Foul play not suspected in man's death

Authorities do not believe that a Paragould man found dead earlier this month in Poinsett County died from foul play.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the body of Marvin Hugh Jones was found May 17 on the train tracks in Trumann. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The railroad company called the sheriff’s office after discovering the body.

Molder said Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation.

