Paragould man's body found on train tracks

A body found on the train tracks in Trumann has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, the body was discovered Wednesday morning on the track.

The railroad company called the sheriff’s office after discovering the body.

According to the sheriff, the man has been identified as 73-year-old Marvin Hugh Jones of Paragould.

His body has been sent to Little Rock for autopsy.

Molder said Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation.

