Woman pleads guilty in connection to man's stabbing death

A Blytheville woman will spend years in jail in connection to the death of Blytheville man.



According to court documents, Veronica Hodges pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, May 15.



Region 8 News obtained Hodges's sentencing order. A judge sentenced Hodges to 3 1/2 years in prison and 10 years of probation.



She must also pay restitution to cover court costs and fines.



Hodges was arrested in July 2016 for the stabbing death of Victor Beaugard.



According to police, Hodges said the man threatened to burn down her house. Officers arrived on the scene and found Beaugard laying in a driveway.



Hodges admitted to stabbing and killing Beaugard.

