University of Arkansas chancellor and faculty visit A-State

Arkansas State University welcomed visitors from the other side of the state Wednesday.

Faculty, staff and the chancellor of the University of Arkansas toured A-State’s campus in hopes of learning more about the Northeast Arkansas area.

A lunch reception was held at the humanities building where Doug Whitlock, interim chancellor for A-State, and Dr. Joe Steinmetz, chancellor for the University of Arkansas, spoke on what they hope comes out of the visit.

“The most powerful form of collaboration is faculty member to faculty member,” Whitlock said. “So, when we get the faculty members of these two campuses communicating and bonding then some good things are going to come of it.”

Whitlock said there is already one area the two universities partner in.

“The poultry science program that we kicked off with them this spring is going to be the first of many such collaborative efforts that will make both institutions stronger and better the state of Arkansas,” Whitlock said.

Steinmetz said he hopes those who visited Jonesboro go home with a new understanding of this part of the state.

“Allows new faculty and some of our administrators to really get an idea of where their students come from and what’s in this state, as well as how different the various regions of the state actually are,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz said he heard his faculty discussing great things they saw on A-State’s campus and know something positive will come out of this visit.

As for the rivalry some consider the two universities to have, Steinmetz said competition can be healthy but there is always something new to learn from others and Whitlock agreed.

“Competition is good, but collaboration is also good and there is room in the state of Arkansas and in the higher education community for both,” Whitlock said.

More than 25 people from the University of Arkansas visited A-State.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android