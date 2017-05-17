Woman seriously injured after jumping from police car

Police say a woman on her way to jail wound up in the hospital instead when she jumped out of a moving police cruiser.

Early Wednesday morning, as Blytheville police were taking 25-year-old Ashley Sutton of Gosnell to the Mississippi County Jail, she jumped out of the police unit “while it was in motion at highway speeds,” according to a news release from Captain Scott Adams.

Sutton suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident while the Blytheville Police Department conducts an internal investigation, Adams said.

Sutton had been arrested earlier along with three others on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

