Jonesboro police investigating stabbing

Jonesboro police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon stabbing that sent two people to the hospital.

At 2:38 p.m. officers were called to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights regarding a fight.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, who has not been identified pending the notification of family, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to a statement from Sgt. Cassie Brandon.

Officers also were able to identify the suspect, who was located in a nearby apartment. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for a wound related to the fight, Brandon said.

Police are currently investigating.

