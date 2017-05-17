Stabbing victim released from hospital, suspect charged

Police have charged a 28-year-old Jonesboro woman with second-degree battery following a Wednesday afternoon stabbing that sent her and another woman to the hospital.

At 2:38 p.m. officers were called to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights regarding a fight between two women.

When police arrived, they found the 21-year-old female victim suffering from a 1-inch puncture wound to the back. She was taken to a local hospital with what were then described as critical injuries. She was later released.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Skyy Walker, was found in the 300-block of State Street and was also taken to the hospital for a cut on her foot.

At the hospital, the victim told investigators she was with her boyfriend at an apartment with his ex-girlfriend and Walker. She said she and the other woman got into a fight after she told him they had to leave. Once the fight ended, the victim said as she was leaving the apartment Walker "jumped up...and stabbed her in the back."

Walker then ran out the back door, according to the incident report. She was later taken into custody.

After Walker was treated for her injuries, police took her to the Craighead County Detention Center and left to await a probable cause hearing.

