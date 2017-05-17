Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Region 8

Many parts of Region 8 are under a Blowing Dust Advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds are picking up dirt and causing traffic issues.

In Lawrence County, part of Highway 63 is down to one lane near Portia because of low visibility due to the wind picking up that dirt.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department told Region 8 News that it may begin escorting cars through the dust if visibility becomes worse.

The NWS has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says the winds should die down during the overnight hours to 10-15 m.p.h. He said the winds will pick back up on Thursday, but won't be as strong as the winds on Wednesday.

