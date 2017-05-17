Stay safe on the water and save a few dollars

LITTLE ROCK – Boat Ed, the vendor who provides the online version of Arkansas’s Boating Education Course, will be offering a special discount to anyone who completes the program from May 20-26 to help promote National Safe Boating Week.

Participants just need to enter NTNLSFBTNGWK2017 in the discount code section when they pay their course fee at www.boat-ed.com

Alex Hinson, Boating Education Coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it’s important for program participants to know that everyone who takes the course still must pass an in-person exam at a testing site. Testing sites and times are available at https://register-ed.com/programs/arkansas/37.

“We still offer free instructor-led classes all over the state for people who want to complete their boater education course the traditional way,” Hinson said. “The online component just makes it a little more convenient for people who can’t make it to a class.”

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1986, and of legal age to operate a motorboat or sailboat, must have successfully completed an approved AGFC Boating Education Course and carry proof while operating a motorboat or sailboat on Arkansas water. Visit http://www.agfc.com/education/Pages/EducationBoating.aspx for more information about Boating Education in Arkansas.