Training session provides key experience for firefighters - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Training session provides key experience for firefighters

Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT) Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group of firefighters had an opportunity Wednesday to learn how to work in tight spaces, with the training providing key experience in dealing with emergencies. 

Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space. 

One exercise involved sending a firefighter 10 feet into a hole to rescue someone, with firefighters using real-life scenarios to help with training. A Jonesboro Fire Department captain said the training session not only involved specific training but learning how to complete rescues safely for the person being rescued and the person doing the rescuing. 

"There's a lot of moving parts if not used correctly people can fall and get injured. It takes a lot of extra education to learn it properly," Capt. Michael Whitby said. 

The group does training exercises on a quarterly basis and have trained on high angle, trench rescues as well as building collapses. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Shop Local Sharp County starts next step in boosting business

    Shop Local Sharp County starts next step in boosting business

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:35:55 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Residents in Sharp County who are behind a shop local campaign have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.

    Residents in Sharp County who are behind a shop local campaign have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.

  • Training session provides key experience for firefighters

    Training session provides key experience for firefighters

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:21:01 GMT
    Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT)Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT)

    Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space. 

    Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space. 

  • Arkansas farmland flood damage estimated to be $175M

    Arkansas farmland flood damage estimated to be $175M

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:19:05 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Officials say the estimated impact of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

    Officials say the estimated impact of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

    •   
Powered by Frankly