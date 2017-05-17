Training session provides key experience for firefighters

Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT)

A group of firefighters had an opportunity Wednesday to learn how to work in tight spaces, with the training providing key experience in dealing with emergencies.

Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space.

One exercise involved sending a firefighter 10 feet into a hole to rescue someone, with firefighters using real-life scenarios to help with training. A Jonesboro Fire Department captain said the training session not only involved specific training but learning how to complete rescues safely for the person being rescued and the person doing the rescuing.

"There's a lot of moving parts if not used correctly people can fall and get injured. It takes a lot of extra education to learn it properly," Capt. Michael Whitby said.

The group does training exercises on a quarterly basis and have trained on high angle, trench rescues as well as building collapses.

