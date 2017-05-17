Backpack program to serve kids in Forrest City

Students in the Forrest City School District will get some much-needed help thanks to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

The food bank was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Arkansas Community Foundation that will be used to help fund the backpack program in the district.

The program sends a backpack of food home with a child every Friday, with enough food to cover their need for the weekend.

The food bank currently serves 1,215 students in 40 schools. Officials said there are thousands of more children waiting to get sponsored so they can get on the program.

There are 31,090 kids in Northeast Arkansas alone at risk of hunger.

For those interested in sponsoring a child, contact the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas at 870-932-3663.

