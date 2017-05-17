Attorney General warns of possible scams

People should be careful, especially if they get a call or an email saying they have won a lottery or sweepstakes, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

In a statement Wednesday, Rutledge said scam artists are either calling or emailing Arkansas residents, saying they have won but must send a processing fee or fill out paperwork including banking information before getting the money.

The calls have been constant and residents need to exercise caution, Rutledge said.

"Arkansans work hard for their money, and these criminals who do what they can to steal from us are appalling," Rutledge said. "My office has had recent calls from Arkansans reporting they were told they had won $2 million – if only they would send $900. Consumers need to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls or emails. Legitimate organizations will never require a processing fee or private banking information in exchange for a prize."

Rutledge also provided some tips for people to use if they get a call.

They include:

Never give out personal information, including financial information.

Not paying any money up front to get a prize.

Not collecting winnings from a lottery or sweepstakes if you have not entered one.

If something is too good to be true, it very likely is.

If you receive a call or email, Rutledge asks people to contact her office.

