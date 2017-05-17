Pit bull ban to go into effect in June

A new ordinance passed in Caraway would get rid of what the city deems as vicious animals.

According to Caraway Police Chief William Hicks, the city has had several pit bull attacks in past weeks.

The first attack was a boy who was riding his bike when a pit bull ran out of a house and charged at him. That attack was caught on camera. The child was bit in the hand

The majority of dog attacks in the city have been reported from the owner of a pit bull.

The city passed an ordinance May 11 to ban all pit bull breeds in the city limits.

“Right now the city, I’ll say, probably got 25 to 30 pit bulls and we’re a small community,” Hicks said. “If we pick a pit bull up they have five days to come claim the dog, and we’ll allow them to pick the dog up and take it out of the city. And if they don’t, the dog will probably be put down.”

The city is giving pit bull owners until June 5 to find new homes for the dogs.

The fine for having a pit bull is between $200 and $2,500 plus 90 days in the Craighead County Detention Center.

The city will begin enforcing the new ordinance on June 2.

