Shop Local Sharp County starts next step in boosting business

Residents in Sharp County, who are behind a shop local campaign, have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.

The nonprofit organization Shop Local Sharp County was started by John Kunkel, Holly Greenway, and Tammy Curtis.

They are building a website and social media pages to will have advertisements and announcement from local businesses.

“The problem that we have is that we have a lot of mom and pops and most marketing models deal with larger corporations and businesses when you come to advertising and promoting themselves, a lot of them just really can't afford it,” Curtis said. “They’re keeping their doors open maybe a little above breaking even, and they need just that little boost to help promote themselves.”

Curtis wants to make sure all towns in Sharp County are included because it seems sometimes Cave City and Evening Share are forgotten, despite having great offerings there.

