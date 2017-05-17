Event honors law enforcement, remembers those who have died - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Event honors law enforcement, remembers those who have died

Officers salute during the Law Enforcement Memorial event in Sharp County Wednesday. (Source: KAIT) Officers salute during the Law Enforcement Memorial event in Sharp County Wednesday. (Source: KAIT)
ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) -

An event Wednesday morning in Sharp County celebrated law enforcement and helped to remember those who have died in the line of duty. 

Officials in Sharp County have hosted a memorial service for over 20 years to remember people like Cave City police officer Jeff Richardson, who was killed in a 1993 car wreck while responding to a call. 

The county has only lost one officer, Sharp County Judge Gene Moore said, noting events like those on Wednesday honor Richardson and his family. 

Arkansas State Police director Col. Bill Bryant, who spoke at the event, said Richardson should be remembered for his service. 

"You know, I didn't know Mr. Richardson who was killed in the line of duty up here but I'm gonna show him and his family that respect because they earned that respect. They gave the ultimate sacrifice, which most jobs don't require that, only law enforcement or military, that they give their life up for their community and that's what Mr. Richardson did," Bryant said, noting the memorial service also honors the family of those who have died. 

Richardson's family also placed a wreath at the county's fallen officer monument during the event Wednesday. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Shop Local Sharp County starts next step in boosting business

    Shop Local Sharp County starts next step in boosting business

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:35:55 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Residents in Sharp County who are behind a shop local campaign have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.

    Residents in Sharp County who are behind a shop local campaign have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.

  • Training session provides key experience for firefighters

    Training session provides key experience for firefighters

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:21:01 GMT
    Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT)Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team worked Wednesday to learn rescues in confined spaces. (Source: KAIT)

    Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space. 

    Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space. 

  • Arkansas farmland flood damage estimated to be $175M

    Arkansas farmland flood damage estimated to be $175M

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:19:05 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Officials say the estimated impact of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

    Officials say the estimated impact of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

    •   
Powered by Frankly