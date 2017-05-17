Event honors law enforcement, remembers those who have died

An event Wednesday morning in Sharp County celebrated law enforcement and helped to remember those who have died in the line of duty.

Officials in Sharp County have hosted a memorial service for over 20 years to remember people like Cave City police officer Jeff Richardson, who was killed in a 1993 car wreck while responding to a call.

The county has only lost one officer, Sharp County Judge Gene Moore said, noting events like those on Wednesday honor Richardson and his family.

Arkansas State Police director Col. Bill Bryant, who spoke at the event, said Richardson should be remembered for his service.

"You know, I didn't know Mr. Richardson who was killed in the line of duty up here but I'm gonna show him and his family that respect because they earned that respect. They gave the ultimate sacrifice, which most jobs don't require that, only law enforcement or military, that they give their life up for their community and that's what Mr. Richardson did," Bryant said, noting the memorial service also honors the family of those who have died.

Richardson's family also placed a wreath at the county's fallen officer monument during the event Wednesday.

