Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

Mayor Kary Story said on Wednesday that Riverfront and Overlook parks are closed until further notice because both parks were almost completely underwater during the flood.

The waters have begun to recede, but Story said they would treat this instance as if e. Coli is an issue.

Crews will go out and tend to the parks this weekend by cleaning and using chemicals.

