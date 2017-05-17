Flood victims still living in shelter

Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, the American Red Cross, and several other groups have volunteered to make residents feel loved and cared for.

Carol Lloyd was forced out of her home due to the flood. During her stay, she and several others have gone from victim to volunteering to help other victims who are in their shoes.

“There are still resources out here,” Lloyd said. “The Red Cross is here and they are trying to help the best they can. We got a lot of resources in town that people just may not know about, and we need to spread that word so we can get it around.”

People who need help cleaning up their damaged home are asked to stop by the shelter and they will provide cleaning services free of charge.

