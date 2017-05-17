Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday.
The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday.
After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.
After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.
Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.
Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.
Residents in Sharp County who are behind a shop local campaign have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.
Residents in Sharp County who are behind a shop local campaign have taken the next step to help businesses in the area achieve their goal.
Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space.
Members of the Jonesboro Fire Department Special Operations Rescue Team participated in a confined space training program, with crews working to rescue someone in a confined space.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.