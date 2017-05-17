Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday.

The city had about $35,000 in damage from flooding. But, the city cannot receive federal assistance due to the county, as a whole, not meeting the $64,000 requirement for damage set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Jackson said the baseball field at Buford Beach, as well as picnic tables and barbecue grills, were damaged.

"It's all on us now. We've just got to sit down and figure out what we can afford to fix and just slowly start rebuilding over the next few years - what we can do and what we can't do," Jackson said.

Crews have begun plans to replace the mulch at the park, while new barbecue grills have been ordered.

Jackson said people will need to be patient as city crews start repairing the damage.

Statewide, the flood damage to farmland is expected to top $175 million with most of the acres damaged in the flood in Poinsett County, officials said Wednesday.

