Lawrence Co. damage totals reported

The final damage numbers are in for Lawrence County after major flooding earlier this month.

According to County Judge John Thomison, 30 homes were damaged in the flood.

He said 12 of those sustained major damage or were destroyed.

While no businesses got water inside of them, Heard’s Market did have several days of slow to no business because the flooding shut down part of Highway 63 near Portia.

Their lost income will be included in the final damage estimates from FEMA.

Judge Thomison has not heard yet how much federal assistance the county will get.

