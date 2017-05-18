Grant allows for new bathrooms at park

There will soon be some new additions to a Hardy Park.

Mayor Jason Jackson said the town has received a grant to put new bathrooms in Loburg Park.

He said they had bathrooms in the park until a flood in 2008. They were destroyed during that flooding.

Since then, the park has had two portable toilets near the playground area.

Jackson said they will begin building the new bathrooms soon.

