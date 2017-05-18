GCT seniors walk down memory lane

Greene County Tech High School seniors returned to their old stomping grounds at GCT Primary for a senior walk and breakfast.

The seniors started the day in the library with Dr. Seuss-themed food, decorations, and a reading of Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

This year’s graduates were the first to attend school inside the new GCT Primary School Building 13 years ago and Thursday morning they roamed the halls one last time as primary students gave them high-fives and encouragement on their next endeavors in life.

Senior Madesyn Boone said she plans to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia to pursue a double major in Agriculture Education and Agriculture Business.

“It was really exciting to see all the little kids all happy and how we’re their role models now,” said Boone. “We were the first class to come through this building. So, to come back this morning, I thought it was a really cute thing.”

Senior Mikaela Darnell plans to attend Williams Baptist College to major in social work.

“It was definitely bittersweet and I almost cried watching all these kids,” Darnell said. “They’re just so happy and energetic and it’s fun to watch them and how they’re going to grow up in life and to just be role models for them.”

GCT’s graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 19 at the A-State Convocation Center.

