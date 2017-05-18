Timber Rattlesnake not welcome at photo shoot

Cushman AR: Cary Nelson is a photographer in Northeast Arkansas. Cary shoots primarily in Jackson Co, but Wednesday 5/17, she was near Cushman doing an Engagement Photography Session. Cary was walking along a little path and walked onto this slithering creature. Cary said "I didn't even see him until my client started screaming. I looked down and saw it between my feet."

Cary had happened onto a Timber Rattle Snake.

Cary recounted, "The snake, myself and my clients weren't harmed, minus the near heart attack my clients and I nearly had."

Fortunately, Cary and the client weren't harmed by their brief encounter.