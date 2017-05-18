Timber Rattlesnake not welcome at photo shoot

Cushman AR: Cary Nelson is a photographer in Northeast Arkansas. Cary shoots primarily in Jackson Co, but Wednesday 5/17, she was near Cushman doing an Engagement Photography Session. Cary was walking along a little path and walked onto this slithering creature. Cary said "I didn't even see him until my client started screaming. I looked down and saw it between my feet."
Cary had happened onto a Timber Rattle Snake.
Cary recounted, "The snake, myself and my clients weren't harmed, minus the near heart attack my clients and I nearly had."
Fortunately, Cary and the client weren't harmed by their brief encounter.
Timber Rattlesnake: According to the AGFC, Timber Rattlesnakes range statewide. Description: Pit viper, keeled scales. Head and body can be gray, yellow, grayish or yellowish brown, with 15-34 V-shaped black bands on the body; rusty or reddish stripe down center of back. Tail jet black; origin of the name “velvet-tail rattler.” Young are patterned like adults. Adults average 36-60 inches in length. Habitat and Habits Occurs in hardwood, mixed pinehardwood, bottomland hardwood forests and rocky or brushy fields and hillsides. Active April-October; prowls at night during hot weather. Breeds in fall or early spring, and 3-16 young are born August-October. Eats shrews, gophers, rodents, rabbits, chipmunks, squirrels and birds. Researchers have observed radio-tagged medium-sized adults in trees, presumably in search of prey.
