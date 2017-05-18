New clinic facility coming to Trumann

New NEA Baptist Clinic to be constructed in Trumann by 2018. (Source: Haag Brown Commercial)

A commercial real estate developer has announced plans for a new clinic coming to Trumann.

Haag Brown Commercial announced Thursday the development of a "new, state-of-the-art medical facility for NEA Baptist Clinic" along Interstate 555.

It will be located on Industrial Park Access Road at the entrance of Orscheln Farm and Home store near the Walmart Supercenter.

The company stated a long-term lease was signed with NEA Baptist on Monday.

The current clinic location, 305 W Main St., will continue to operate until the new location is constructed.

Haag Brown stated the 7,000 square foot medical office will feature a large waiting room, 15 exam rooms, and four physician offices.

The clinic is expected to be completed by 2018.

