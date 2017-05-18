Service club receives $10K to help flood victims

L-R: Pocahontas Lions Club Secretary/Treasurer David White and President Brenda White receive a $10,000 Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) check from Lions District 7-0 District Disaster Relief Chair Pat Snodgrass. (Source: Lions Club)

A local chapter of a service club has received thousands through a grant to help victims of recent flooding.

In a Wednesday news release, the Lions service clubs of Northeast Arkansas stated they received an emergency grant of $10,000 for Lions District 7-0.

The grant comes from the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

According to the District 7-0 Governor Bill Levins, the funds are being distributed in the Pocahontas area with the assistance of the Pocahontas Lions Club.

