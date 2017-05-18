SLIDESHOW: Most popular baby names in Arkansas

The Social Security Administration announced Thursday the most popular baby names in Arkansas for 2016.

In the United States, Noah and Emma were tops on the list for the third year in a row. Click the slideshow to see what names were most popular in the Natural State (mobile users, click here).

According to the SSA, each year's list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends. This year's winners for biggest jump in popularity in the nationwide Top 1,000 are Kehlani and Kylo.

For those unfamiliar, Kehlani Parrish, a singer/songwriter was nominated for a Grammy in 2016. And the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens was named Kylo Ren.

To view the entire list and to find out where your name ranks, click here to go to Social Security's website.

