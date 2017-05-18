State panel OKs enrollment jump for Arkansas online school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A state panel in Arkansas has approved a 1,000-student enrollment increase for an online charter school based in North Little Rock.



Arkansas' Charter Authorizing Panel agreed Wednesday to increase the enrollment of the Arkansas Virtual Academy to 3,000 students. The move still requires approval from the State Board of Education.



If approved, the enrollment increase would be phased in over three years.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the online kindergarten-through-12th grade is one of two online charter schools in Arkansas. The other is Arkansas Connections Academy, based in Bentonville.

