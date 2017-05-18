2 Jonesboro officers injured by fleeing driver

Two employees of the Jonesboro Police Department were injured in an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon, a police officer and an animal control officer were trying to stop a fleeing driver at the Animal Control Facility on East Highland Drive.

JPD officers did arrest the driver, identified as 27-year-old Kendrick Morris of Jonesboro.

He's in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

He's been charged with battery, aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

According to Sgt. Brandon, the animal control officer's injuries did not require treatment.

