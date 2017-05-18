Arkansas launches hotline for ideas to improve government

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is launching a hotline and a website where the public can submit ideas to improve state government and make it more efficient.



Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced the launch of the MyIdea project, which will include a hotline and site that will be staffed by the Department of Finance and Administration. DFA will determine which agency is best equipped to handle an idea submitted and forward it to that agency. Hutchinson says agencies will have 30 days to evaluate and report back on the idea submitted.



Those submitting ideas can do so anonymously or can leave contact information for any follow up from the state.



The public can submit ideas online at www.myidea.arkansas.gov , or by phone at (844) 769-4332 or (501) 683-4332.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)