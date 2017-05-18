Police: Man attacked, bit woman in several places

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he held down a woman and bit her multiple times.

The 33-year-old victim told police 27-year-old Cordell Hughes had been using methamphetamine when he “flipped out and attacked her” at the Motel 6, 2300 S. Caraway, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

A man in a nearby room heard the woman screaming, “He is trying to kill me!” and called the desk clerk who then called police.

When police arrived at the motel they found the woman with bite marks on her breast, left check, left bicep, left calf, and both hands and feet. Investigators photographed the injuries before an ambulance took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers found Hughes a few minutes later on an upstairs balcony and asked him what happened.

According to one officer’s account, Hughes said he had “just whooped his ole lady.” When questioned why Hughes reportedly said he was a police officer and that a lieutenant had told him to attack her.

The officer arrested Hughes and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was left to await a probable cause hearing for aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery.

