Flood relief team needs job requests to keep helping victims

A flood relief group wants to make sure people in Region 8 know they are here and ready to help flood victims.

The Southern Baptist Convention's Disaster Relief Team is currently stationed in Pocahontas and are ready to help flood victims with any demolition or clean up.

"We're here to spread the love of Jesus and while we're at it we're going to tear some stuff out that needs to be torn out," Incident Commander Jay Paul Woods said.

They have volunteers working in homes each day to tear out damaged sheetrock, insulation, and flooring.

Their crews are then spraying a mold remediator to stop mold from growing and prevent it from coming back for up to two years.

Before they can help, though, residents must come fill out a job request form. That is the only way they can go to a house and work.

"This weekend we're having a push and we're hoping to have in the neighborhood of 300 volunteers up here working," Woods said. "So we want to get as many jobs as we can get so we can get them done. We want to help people. That's why we're here."

Their command center is at the Randolph County Nursing Home on Hospital Drive where the Red Cross shelter is set up. Residents can come pick up a form there.

"Companies are coming in, they're charging to do what we're doing for free," Woods said. "I'm not knocking their business, but if we can do the same thing that they're doing for free, then it'll save these people money that they can use to rebuild."

Wood said they want to stay in the community as long as possible to help people, but they need those job requests to keep working here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android