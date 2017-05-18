Arkansas correction agencies plan to request more funds

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Officials with Arkansas's prison, probation and parole systems say they want to meet with Gov. Asa Hutchinson amid funding cuts for fiscal 2018.



The governor recently announced a $43 million cut across all state agencies deemed "lower-priority." State Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qAONbZ ) on Tuesday that he'd "beg" Hutchinson for more money.



A department of Correction spokesman says the cut won't affect essential services like security, work programs and inmate care. He says staff won't be affected by the cuts.



State agency directors learned Tuesday they'll have to absorb millions of dollars in the cost of implementing a state pay raise for their employees.



The Correction Department and Community Correction are expected to submit their budgets in a week for fiscal 2018, which begins July 1.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

