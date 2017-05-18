Flood victims advised to take precaution against mold

A major health concern when cleaning up after a flood is mold growing, even if you cannot see it yet.

Mold can be especially harmful for people who have respiratory illnesses or weak immune systems.

Jay Paul Woods with the Arkansas Baptist Convention's Disaster Relief Team has a background in flooring. He said even if you can't see the mold yet, that doesn't mean that a problem doesn't exist.

Even a little bit of water under the floor of your house can cause major problems.

"If you have a crawl space and the water got up an inch in your house, well everything underneath the house got wet," Woods said. "And it can produce mold and probably will produce mold."

Woods said a fogger needs to be used to fill all of the cracks and crevices under the house. Then, the inside of the house would need to be sprayed to keep mold from growing.

"If you're on a slab and you get an inch of water in your house, your carpet's wet so that's got to be dried out, underneath it has got to be dried out, the pad has got to be dried out, which means it's all got to come up," Woods said. "That's the only way to get it all out and if you don't there is a high risk of mold growing."

Even if the top layer of carpet or wood dries, you still need to take precautions.

"You're gonna smell it at some point," Woods said. "But your nose will become accustomed to it and you'll quit smelling it. You'll think well, it's okay but it's not. So it really needs to be sprayed or fogged or whatever needs to be done to kill the mold and keep it from coming back."

The Disaster Relief Team is in Pocahontas right now helping people clean out and spray their homes for free.

