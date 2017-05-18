Osceola discussing possibility of getting rid of old homes

The City of Osceola held a monthly meeting on Mon., May 15 to discuss getting rid of old homes and buildings on the East side of town.

Mayor Dickie Kennemore said there are a lot of old houses in town that are about 80-years-old.

Some of these houses are referred to as slums.

However, Kennemore said the city is trying to prevent owners from renting out these dilapidated homes.

"These people were living in them and the landlords were getting rich," he said. "the people living there was having to pay high utility bills.So, we started earmarking those houses when it becomes vacant."

Kennemore said the owner can either upgrade their property or the city will take title of the lot.

The mayor said the purpose of this project is to rebuild and upgrade the east side of town and also providing better housing that is affordable for residents.

The city also passed a resolution to file a lien on the home.

"To keep the owner from just coming back in and saying 'Oh okay I've got a lot here, and I'll sell it to you for $10,000, he said. "We file a lien on it. It's kind of like a mortgage. So, that owner then has to come in and pay us what we have invested."

Kennemore also said once the city gets ownership of the property, they advertise the condemned homes in the newspaper to get bids from three local contractors before they began demolishing.

Kennemore said the bids on the condemned homes ranges from $2,500 to $7,000.

The City of Osceola will be accepting bids within the next 30 days.

