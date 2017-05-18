Audit of city shows mixed reviews

The city of Brookland received their legislative audit Thursday and the reports had mixed reviews.

According to Mayor Kenneth Jones, the city received good reviews for his office and for office managers, yet received bad reviews for the police department.

Jones said the city underwent an audit after an investigation into former police chief Mark Rusher.

The investigation into Rusher came after he mishandled money from fees at the police department.

Jones said despite the mainly positive reviews, he has mixed thoughts.

"It is sad for our city, but you know hey, you address the issue, and you move forward," Jones said.

Jones said he has taken steps to prevent the same issue in the future, by not allowing the police department to accept any money.

Citizens who want an accident or arrest report must now pay for it at city hall and then take their receipt to the department.

