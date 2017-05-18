Mississippi Co. hopes to add new voting machines

One county will soon discuss the possibility of replacing their voting machines.

According to Mississippi County Justice of the Peace Michael White, the process is in its early planning stages.

According to White, it would cost around $500,000 to replace their current machines, which are about eight years old.

"We need to figure out how much of this can we come up with," White said. "Can we do it in 2017?Do we need to split it up and maybe save half of it in 2017? Pay half of it in 2018? One of the issues that we have at hand is the state is not going to give us their half until we have our half."

The new machines would let voters place their votes anywhere in the county.

White said while the Mississippi County Quorum Court and elected officials will make the final decision, he hopes to have the new machines up before the next fall election cycle.

