Teacher of the Year announced - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teacher of the Year announced

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Dozens of teachers and students gathered at the Fowler Center on Arkansas State University’s campus to celebrate the best of the best at the Teacher of the Year scholarship salute Thursday.

This year’s teacher of the months have been recognized and today Shelly Jones of Brookland won the Teacher of the Year.

She was awarded $250 to use in her classroom.

Four scholarships were also awarded to students.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Healthy foods can help avoid lead in diet

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:48:21 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

    It has been said that you are what you eat. 

  • Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:52 GMT
    Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

  • Citizen police academy held graduation

    Citizen police academy held graduation

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:10:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly