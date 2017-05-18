Teacher of the Year announced

Dozens of teachers and students gathered at the Fowler Center on Arkansas State University’s campus to celebrate the best of the best at the Teacher of the Year scholarship salute Thursday.

This year’s teacher of the months have been recognized and today Shelly Jones of Brookland won the Teacher of the Year.

She was awarded $250 to use in her classroom.

Four scholarships were also awarded to students.

