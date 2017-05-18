St. Jude's Corvette Run makes stop in Blytheville

The St. Jude's Corvette Run made a stop in Region 8 Thursday afternoon while on its way to Memphis.

Around 55 corvettes and two tour buses stopped at the Arkansas Welcome Center in Blytheville around 2 p.m.

The tour starts each year in Peoria, Ill., and makes its way to Memphis while touring for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Corvette Run in 2016 netted over $155,000.

