Brookland subdivisions ready to break ground

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

Several of Brookland’s new subdivisions have been through the planning commission and are now ready to break ground.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said the Woodspring Hills Subdivision is the latest project.

They have already started putting in driveways and expects dirt work to start soon.

Jones said having the new developments are very good for the city.

“You are going to have more people,” Jones said. “The businesses will all benefit from that, the city will benefit for that, and the funding that they get from the state sales tax will improve so it is an exciting time.”

Jones said the planning unit development is soon to start the water and sewer projects for the subdivision.

