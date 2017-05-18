Police looking for robbery suspect

West Memphis police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint at Walmart.

According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page, on May 13, the man approached the victim, pulled out a small handgun, and demanded money.

The victim complied and the suspect ran to a red car with the victim’s money.

The car then left the parking lot going toward the West Service Road.

If anyone has any information about the event call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

