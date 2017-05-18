AGFC announces opening season dates for 2017-2018 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AGFC announces opening season dates for 2017-2018

(Source: AGFC) (Source: AGFC)
(KAIT) -

Arkansas Game & Fish Commission announced its regulation changes for the upcoming hunting season, as well as announcing its opening season dates.

According to a news release, notable deer season opening dates include Sept. 23 for archery, as well as Nov. 11 for modern gun season.

Waterfowl season will run from Nov. 18-26, Dec. 7-23, and Dec. 26, 2017-Jan. 28, 2018.

Several notable changes for the upcoming season were also made by AGFC.

For a complete look at these changes, head over to www.agfc.com.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Parents of murder victim talk about son

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:32:52 GMT
    Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)Tylisha and Alfred Barnes (Source: KAIT)

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

    Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling. 

  • Citizen police academy held graduation

    Citizen police academy held graduation

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:10:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

    The latest batch of citizens graduated Thursday night from the Jonesboro Citizen’s Police Academy.

  • Region 8 News Investigation: People, Pain, Pills

    Region 8 News Investigation: People, Pain, Pills

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:04:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Chances are someone you know is battling an addiction to prescription pain pills. The nationwide epidemic has led states, like Arkansas, to create new legislation to combat the problem. 

    Chances are someone you know is battling an addiction to prescription pain pills. The nationwide epidemic has led states, like Arkansas, to create new legislation to combat the problem. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly