AGFC announces opening season dates for 2017-2018

Arkansas Game & Fish Commission announced its regulation changes for the upcoming hunting season, as well as announcing its opening season dates.

According to a news release, notable deer season opening dates include Sept. 23 for archery, as well as Nov. 11 for modern gun season.

Waterfowl season will run from Nov. 18-26, Dec. 7-23, and Dec. 26, 2017-Jan. 28, 2018.

Several notable changes for the upcoming season were also made by AGFC.

For a complete look at these changes, head over to www.agfc.com.

