Parents of murder victim talk about son

Both Tylisha and Alfred Barnes said Thursday that their son, Monterio Barnes, was a good, all-around young man who was a jokester and was always smiling.

Now, they are having to bury their son after a Mother's Day shooting that killed their son and injured six others.

Both Chauncey Thomas and Kalius Lane were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery in connection with the shooting early Sunday at the Basement on Main Street.

Barnes' family said the day before his death was a normal day as Monte helped his mother take care of her foster children.

Barnes then went to the mall to look for an outfit to wear at the event Saturday night at the Basement.

When he left that night, his parents told him to be safe.

"Every time he left this door, I would say to him 'Monte, be careful'. He looked back at me, gave me that million-dollar smile and he said, 'Ma, Already, you already know,'" Tylisha Barnes said.

It was the last time Tylisha Barnes said she would hear her son's voice.

At first, the Barnes family heard rumors about the shooting, then rumors that their son had been murdered. Then, the rumors became a horrible reality.

"My son was taken straight from, straight from The Basement to the morgue, and then to Little Rock. So, I have yet to see my son," Tylisha Barnes said.

The family then heard that Monterio had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the chest.

Tylisha Barnes said she would not wish what happened early Sunday on her worst enemy.

"No mother should have to bury their child, especially and get news like that on Mother's Day," Tylisha Barnes said.

Though Mother’s day was spent without her son, Tylisha and her family received so much love and support from the community.

“We are so blessed,” said Tylisha Barnes. “On Mother’s Day I can not even tell you the number of people who came by with flowers and cards and so many things. We truly feel loved by everyone in this.”

Even with the community’s condolences, Tylisha said it is still a heart-wrenching situation that she is learning to accept as God’s will.

"No matter what would have happened, something else would have happened to take him away from me but it should not have been from a gun, and behind the hands of another young man, that should have never have happened," she said.

In the end, Tylisha said if there is anything she wants people to take from her community, it would be to get today’s youth to put the guns down.

“There is not any reason for anyone to pick up a gun no matter what, and take it out on anyone,” said Tylisha. “I don’t think there is anything anyone could do to make me feel better than to get this foolishness to stop.”

Tylisha said if her son was alive today, she would tell him what she has always told him all of his life.

“Continue to smile,” said Tylisha Barnes. “Continue to smile and be the good young man that you are. Keep your dignity, your humanitarian. Hold your head up and keep your shoulders back and love God first and formost. He'll never forsake you or direct you in the wrong path. Never.”

Also that night, Tylisha said her son’s class ring went missing. She said if you have it or know where it is, return it to her as soon as you can.

