A-State Baseball Alters Schedule for Little Rock Series

JONESBORO, Ark. (5/18/17) – The threat of inclement weather for Saturday, May 20 has forced the Arkansas State baseball team to alter its weekend schedule with Little Rock with the teams set to play a doubleheader Friday, May 19 to conclude the series beginning at 2 p.m.

Tonight’s series opener is still set to be played as regularly scheduled at 6:30 p.m. before tomorrow’s doubleheader at 2 p.m., which is set to include game two of the series and the series finale. A-State’s “Senior Day” activities will take place after the first game of tomorrow’s doubleheader and before the second game begins.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high chance of rain most of the day and prompted the schools to make the change in the weekend schedule.

As always, check with AStateRedWolves.com and our social media pages for the latest updates regarding schedule changes with the A-State baseball program.